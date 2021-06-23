Straw went 2-for-4 with a solo home and a second RBI in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Baltimore.

Straw was the hitting star for Houston's powerful lineup. He belted a second-inning solo blast, his second of the season, then delivered the go-ahead and winning run in the top of the seventh. In between those two events, Straw made a diving catch on Cedric Mullins' sinking liner in the third inning to save that frame from snowballing. The center fielder has turned around his season since early May, hitting .297 with a .352 on-base percentage over 142 plate appearances since May 10.