Straw went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 5-2 win over Baltimore in the nightcap of Saturday's doubleheader.

The home run was the first of Straw's MLB career and came in his second start since having his contract purchased Sept. 15. The rookie's speed may be an element that manager A.J. Hinch wants in the postseason, perhaps more so than third catcher Max Stassi.