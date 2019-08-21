Astros' Myles Straw: Brought back from minors
Straw was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Straw will provide the Astros with depth while Carlos Correa (back) is on the shelf. The 24-year-old has appeared in 40 games for the big club this season, slashing .244/.361/.305 with seven stolen bases.
