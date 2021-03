Straw cleared all COVID-19 protocols Tuesday and will be able to travel to Oakland with the Astros ahead of Thursday's season opener versus the Athletics, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Straw missed the final three days of Astros camp while embedded in the protocol, but due to the brevity of his absence, he should be ready to go for Opening Day without any restrictions. He's expected to serve as the Astros' everyday center fielder, likely batting eighth or ninth in most games.