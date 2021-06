Straw went 4-for-6 with three runs scored and a stolen base during Thursday's win over the Tigers.

All of his hits were singles, but Straw seems to be heating up as of late, tallying nine hits over the last four games with one homer in that span. Across 71 games this season, the 26-year-old is slashing .264/.335/.333 with two long balls while swiping 10 bags.