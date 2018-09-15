Straw had his contract purchased by the Astros on Saturday.

Straw has slashed .257/.349/.317 with 35 stolen bases in 38 attempts since being promoted to Triple-A Fresno in mid-June. The 23-year-old is unlikely to work his way into the Astros outfield rotation, but could be a late-inning pinch runner given his base-running prowess in the minors.

