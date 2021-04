Straw went 2-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored in Saturday's 16-2 win over the Angels.

Straw has a modest three-game hitting streak, going 4-for-13 (.308) during that stretch. Now that Houston's major players are back from the COVID-19 protocols list, Straw's .509 OPS becomes less noticeable, and the returnees may help to increase his production.