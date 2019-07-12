Straw entered Thursday's game after Alex Bregman was removed with an injury to his chin. He went 1-for-2 in a 5-0 loss to Texas.

Bregman took a bad-hop grounder off the chin, leaving a cut that required stitches to close. It's not a serious injury, but it left Bregman disoriented as he walked off the field. His status for Friday's game is unclear, so Straw could get the start. With Carlos Correa (fractured rib) beginning a rehab assignment next week, Straw's time with the major-league club could be ending within the next week to 10 days.