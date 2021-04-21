Updating a previous report, Straw is excluded from the lineup for Wednesday's game in Colorado due to side effects from a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine he received earlier this week, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager Dusty Baker said Straw first experienced the side effects in Tuesday's 6-2 loss, when he finished 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and uncharacteristically failed to flag down a C.J. Cron fly ball that went for a run-scoring double. The Astros aren't placing Straw on the COVID-19 injured list, so the team is seemingly hopeful that he'll be ready to go for the four-game series with the Angels this weekend after getting Wednesday off. Chas McCormick replaces Straw as the Astros' center fielder and leadoff man for the series finale in Colorado.

More News