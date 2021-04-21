Updating a previous report, Straw is excluded from the lineup for Wednesday's game in Colorado due to side effects from a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine he received earlier this week, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager Dusty Baker said Straw first experienced the side effects in Tuesday's 6-2 loss, when he finished 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and uncharacteristically failed to flag down a C.J. Cron fly ball that went for a run-scoring double. The Astros aren't placing Straw on the COVID-19 injured list, so the team is seemingly hopeful that he'll be ready to go for the four-game series with the Angels this weekend after getting Wednesday off. Chas McCormick replaces Straw as the Astros' center fielder and leadoff man for the series finale in Colorado.