Straw entered Monday's game after George Springer was removed due to an elbow injury. He went 1-for-1 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in an 11-4 win over the Angels.

Springer was plunked by a pitch on the elbow during the sixth inning and was removed from game. Straw entered as a pinch runner and scored a run, then roped a two-run double an inning later. With a doubleheader scheduled Tuesday and Springer unlikely to play, Straw is in line for two-games worth of plate appearances.