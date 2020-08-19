Straw was a late addition to the starting lineup Tuesday after George Springer (wrist) was scratched. He went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and an RBI in a 2-1 win over Colorado.

Straw's addition was quite fortuitous as he delivered the game-winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning. It was the third RBI for Straw, who is batting .167 with a .389 OPS over 45 plate appearances. With Springer's wrist acting up and Michael Brantley (quadriceps) on the injured list, Straw may get a steady stream of at-bats in the short term as an outfielder.