Straw started in left field and went 1-for-3 with a walk in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Yankees.

Straw entered the starting lineup for Josh Reddick, who was given the night off. He's serving as a depth outfielder but is also the primary backup at shortstop after Houston sent Jack Mayfield to the minors. It was somewhat surprising to see Mayfield sent down, but the Astros view Straw's speed as an asset that can be exploited.