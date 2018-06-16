Straw was promoted to Triple-A Fresno on Saturday.

Straw had a strong start to the season for Double-A Corpus Christi, hitting .327/.414/.390, with 35 steals in 65 games. He makes a lot of contact and can do damage on the bases, but his near complete lack of power (just three career homers in four minor-league seasons) makes him likely no more than a bench outfielder at the big-league level.

