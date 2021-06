Straw went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run and two RBI in Monday's 9-7 loss to the Orioles.

With a pair of base knocks, Straw extended his hitting streak to seven games. The outfielder has delivered multi-hit performances in four of those contests and has lifted his batting average from .251 to .273 during the streak. He's also collected two steals in those contests to improve his team-leading total to 11 on the season.