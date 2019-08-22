Straw started in left field and went 0-for-3 in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Tigers.

Straw, who was called up Wednesday after the Astros placed Carlos Correa (back) on the injured list, replaced a resting Michael Brantley in left field. Houston manager AJ Hinch often talks about the speed element Straw brings to the lineup, but unless another injury hits, he'll get only spot starts.