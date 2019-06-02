Straw started in left field and batted leadoff Saturday against the Athletics. He went 0-for-4 in a 5-1 win.

Houston's leadoff spot has been a revolving door ever since George Springer (hamstring) landed on the injured list. Manager AJ Hinch has used Josh Reddick and Derek Fisher there recently but wanted to get a right-handed bat atop the order against left-hander Brett Anderson. Straw's speed is a plus, too, but he was unable to get on base ahead of run producers Alex Bregman and Michael Brantley.