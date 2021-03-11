Manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday that Straw and Carlos Correa are the "leading candidates" to bat leadoff Opening Day for Houston, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 26-year-old is in line to take over the starting job in center field for the departed George Springer, and he may also be able to secure Springer's old spot atop the Astros' lineup. Straw has only 224 plate appearances in the majors, but he has obvious potential on the basepaths as he recorded 54 steals in 132 games at Triple-A between the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Correa struggled in 2020 but was a consistent producer at the plate through his first five big-league seasons, so he could be the safer bet for the job. Straw is 7-for-16 with one double, one triple and one stolen base through seven spring games and may need to continue that strong performance to earn the leadoff job.