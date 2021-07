Straw went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and three RBI in Friday's 7-1 win over the White Sox.

Straw broke open the game when he sent a bases-clearing double to right field in the seventh inning. The 26-year-old outfielder, who is getting his first opportunity as a starter in 2021, has overcome a middling start to fit right in with Houston's bigger offensive stars. Since June 9, Straw is slashing .320/.407/.430 with six steals and 19 runs over 30 games.