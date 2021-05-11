Straw went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Angels.

On a night when the Astros had issues delivering men in scoring position, they got rare production from a member of the lower-third of the order. Straw, who entered the game with one hit and zero RBI over his last 15 at-bats, had an RBI single in the second inning and an RBI double in the fifth. Straw was never meant to a 1-for-1 replacement for George Springer in center field, but they hoped for something more than a .214/.302/.268 slash line. Houston ranks 29th in MLB with a .541 OPS from its center field position.