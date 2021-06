Straw went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday's 8-3 win over Boston.

Straw joined Houston's 17-hit parade Wednesday and is 6-for-13 with four RBI over the last five games. He's been mired in the low 200s for most of the season, but the center fielder has slowly built up to .245 following a 25-game stretch in which he's hit .295 (26-for-88).