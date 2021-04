Straw batted leadoff and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Angels.

Straw stepped in at leadoff while Carols Correa was rested for the first time this season. The leadoff spot has been a rotation since Jose Altuve was placed on the COVID-19 protocols list. With Altuve set to return Monday, Straw should return to his normal eight-hole in the order.