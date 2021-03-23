Straw started in center field, batted eighth, and went 2-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's spring game against the Mets.

Straw was part of a lineup that looked like a preview of the regular season -- minus catcher Martin Maldonado and third baseman Alex Bregman -- and they all played nine innings. Manager Dusty Baker has not declared Straw the starter in center field, but the 26-year-old has put up strong spring numbers. Straw is 12-for-35 with three doubles, one triple, one walk, three stolen bases and two runs scored.