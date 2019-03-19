Astros' Myles Straw: Loses out on Opening Day gig
The Astros optioned Straw to their minor-league camp Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Straw had been angling for a reserve outfield gig but was ultimately deemed expendable due to the Astros' wealth of options. Once injuries inevitably hit the outfield ranks, Straw could get a look with the big club, but it's unlikely he'll end up seeing steady at-bats at any point. Straw's lack of power makes him better suited as a late-inning replacement for defense or baserunning purposes rather than a full-time player.
