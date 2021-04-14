Straw will start in center field and lead off Wednesday against the Tigers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Regular leadoff hitter Jose Altuve was one of five Astros position players placed on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday, so Straw will get the opportunity to handle table-setting duties for Houston for the first time this season. It's unknown how much time Altuve or any of the other four players placed on the COVID-19 IL might need to clear MLB's health and safety protocols, so Straw could make for an intriguing speculative pickup for fantasy managers looking for a boost in stolen bases and runs. While hitting out of the bottom third of Houston's lineup in each of the club's first 11 games, Straw has already collected three steals in four attempts.