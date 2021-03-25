Straw isn't expected to lead off this season, as Jose Altuve appears to have manager Dusty Baker's endorsement instead, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

It never made all that much sense for Straw to be in the leadoff mix, as he projects as easily the worst hitter among the Astros' expected regulars, but he earned some buzz in mid-March nonetheless after being mentioned as a leading candidate for the role. It appears as though the Astros have decided against making their lightest-hitting starter their plate-appearance leader, but he's still expected to fill an everyday role. Straw should still be able to help fantasy teams out with his speed, though he'll have fewer opportunities to run than it looked like he might get earlier in the month.