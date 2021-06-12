site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-myles-straw-not-starting-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Astros' Myles Straw: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Straw is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Twins.
Straw sits after going 5-for-12 in his last three games. Chas McCormick will start in center field in his absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read