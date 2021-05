Straw is not starting Saturday's game against the Rangers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Straw has struggled offensively this season at the bottom of Houston's lineup, but he has hit .300 in his last 10 games. Oddly, the speedster has not stolen a base in that span, but the increased offensive production of late remains a positive sign for the 26-year-old. Chas McCormick gets the start in center field Saturday.