Straw was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Straw had seen less playing time over the last week, only starting one of the Astros' last four games. In 39 games with the major-league club, the 24-year-old carried a slash line of .253/.372/.316 with four extra-base hits. Zack Greinke, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Biagini were added to the big-league roster in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories