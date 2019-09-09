Straw went 3-for-3 with an RBI and three runs Sunday in the Astros' 21-1 win over the Mariners.

Straw managed to put together a nice box-score line in only four innings' worth of action, a testament to how soundly the Astros thumped the Mariners in the series finale. The 24-year-old isn't expected to see many starts in September, but he'll likely rank as the Astros' top pinch-running option and could provide some useful stolen-base production for fantasy managers in deeper mixed and AL-only leagues.