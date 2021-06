Straw went 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

The outfielder is in a bit of a groove at the plate, batting .286 (12-for-42) over the last 12 games with three RBI, six runs and two steals. Straw's lack of power and spot at the bottom of the Houston order put a significant damper on his fantasy ceiling, but in deep formats, his seven stolen bases on the year have some value.