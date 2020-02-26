Straw went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI in Wednesday's spring game against the Cardinals.

Straw is known for his legs, not his power, so Wednesday's show was a rare sight. The 25-year-old has a total of five home runs and 180 stolen bases over five seasons. He's had some experience in the majors, including 56 games (eight steals in nine attempts) in 2019, and is poised to become the Jake Marisnick replacement. That means a fourth outfielder with speed while adding the ability to play the infield.