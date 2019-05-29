Straw was recalled by the Astros on Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Exclusively an outfielder in his brief first taste of the big leagues last season, Straw has started 25 games at shortstop for Triple-A Round Rock this year as the Astros looked to add more organizational depth at the position. That depth will now be called upon with Carlos Correa set to miss 4-to-6 weeks with cracked ribs. It's not clear that Straw will be the primary option at the position, however, as the team can slide Alex Bregman over or use Jack Mayfield. When Straw does play, he'll provide a speed boost and a decent batting average but very little power, as he owns a career .270/.357/.332 slash line with 51 steals and one homer in 112 games at the Triple-A level.