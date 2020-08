Straw went 2-for-3 with an RBI double, a stolen base and a walk in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Padres.

The speedy Straw reached on an infield single and stole second in the second inning. In the sixth, he plated Taylor Jones with a double. Straw attempted another steal in the eighth, but he was caught that time. He's now 5-for-7 in stolen base attempts, to go with four RBI and three runs scored across 49 plate appearances.