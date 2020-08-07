Straw entered Thursday's game for an injured George Springer, who left with a strained wrist. He went 0-for-1.

Springer sustained the wrist strain in the fourth inning when he laid out to snare a line drive. He stayed in the game but eventually was removed in the seventh. Houston manager Dusty Baker was not optimistic about Springer's availability for Friday's series opener in Oakland, according to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, so Straw could enter the lineup in center field. He has three stolen bases in just 12 plate appearances, so there's always a chance Straw provides value as a fill-in.