Straw is starting in center field and batting eighth Wednesday against the Dodgers in place of George Springer (knee soreness), Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Straw, who is probably the fastest player on the team, had not made his season debut due to a hamstring issue, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. It's good to know there was a reason for his absence, as he seemed poised for a super utility role this season. If Springer needs more than Wednesday and Thursday (scheduled off day) off, Straw could continue to start in center field.