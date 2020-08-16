Straw is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Prior to the series with Seattle, Straw had started in center field in the Astros' preceding six contests, but he'll likely be on the bench on a more permanent basis moving forward now that George Springer has been able to move past a wrist injury. Straw should still rank as manager Dusty Baker's preferred pinch-running option off the bench, but his lack of consistent at-bats will make it tough to roster him outside of AL-only formats.