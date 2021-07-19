site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Myles Straw: Riding pine Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Straw isn't starting Monday against Cleveland.
Straw will get a breather after he went 0-for-6 with two strikeouts across the last two games. Chas McCormick will take his place in center field and bat seventh.
