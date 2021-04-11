site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Myles Straw: Scores, steals base
Straw went 0-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 7-3 loss to Oakland.
Straw put himself in scoring position with a seventh-inning steal and came home on Jose Altuve's double. The swipe was Straw's second in three attempts.
