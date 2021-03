Straw was removed from the lineup Saturday against the Mets due to health and safety protocols, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Straw's absence is seemingly related to COVID-19, though it's not clear that he has the virus himself, with Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reporting that he's out due to contact tracing. If he's able to clear the protocols soon, he may not miss Opening Day. If he does miss time, Chas McCormick or Jose Siri could earn a temporary starting role in center.