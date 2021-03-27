Straw did not start Saturday's game against the Mets despite being listed in the lineup and on the scoreboard as the starter, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Straw appears to have been a last-minute scratch, though the reason for the change has not yet been revealed. Anything more than a minor injury five days before Opening Day would likely send him to the injured list to start the year, potentially opening up starts for Chas McCormick or non-roster invitee Jose Siri, who started in his place Saturday.