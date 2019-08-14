Straw was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock following Tuesday's doubleheader, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

He was up as the 26th man, so this move was inevitable. Straw started in center field in Game 2 of the twin bill and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout, but also made a fantastic diving catch in the field. He will be back up in September at the latest.

