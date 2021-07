Straw went 1-for-2 with a double, three walks, a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-2 win over Cleveland.

The 26-year-old thrived in the leadoff role, crossing the plate in the first inning after driving the game's first pitch for a double and then swiping his 13th bag of the year in the ninth with the Astros looking for some insurance runs. Straw has been locked in since the beginning of June, slashing .323/.415/.434 with two homers, seven steals, 11 RBI and 19 runs in 29 games.