Straw went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 14-3 win over the Twins.

Straw reached base three times in the win and is slowly raising his OBP. Over the last 28 games, the center fielder is 31-for-99 (.313) with an on-base percentage of .364. That's bumped him up to .328 for the season, up from .296 at the start of this recent stretch. His main goal entering the season was to get on base, and it looks like he's achieving that after a slow start. His other goal -- 50 steals -- appears to be unattainable at this point, as Straw has eight steals through 61 games.