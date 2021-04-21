Straw is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

A day after starting in center field and hitting leadoff for the Astros, Straw will cede both duties to Chas McCormick in the series finale in Colorado. After going hitless with two strikeouts in four at-bats during Tuesday's 6-2 loss, Straw is now slashing .200/.262/.200 through 61 plate appearances on the season. He could be in danger of falling into a timeshare in center with McCormick, if not losing the starting job outright.