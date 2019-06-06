Straw is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mariners, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Straw started in four of the Astros' past five games, with the bulk of his production coming in his three-hit, three-steal performance in Sunday's 6-2 win over Oakland. The speedy shortstop/outfielder should handle a quasi-everyday role until the Astros return at least one of Aledmys Diaz (hamstring), Jose Altuve (hamstring), George Springer (hamstring) and Carlos Correa (ribs) from the 10-day injured list.