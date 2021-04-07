Straw batted eighth and went 1-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Angels.

Straw has reached base safely in five of the first six games, a stretch that includes five walks, but he's been a forgotten member in the productive Astros lineup. When he's started games, Straw has batted eighth and overall is hitting .200 (4-for-20) with no extra-base hits and one RBI. He hasn't been much of a replacement for the departed George Springer, but his limited production hasn't hurt the team. Houston can get by with his defense and middling production for now.