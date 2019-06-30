Straw started at shortstop for the second time in three games Saturday and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in a 6-5 win over the Mariners.

Manager AJ Hinch feels Straw provides an element of speed that the lineup otherwise lacks. It's a lineup that has struggled to produce runs lately, leaving 89 men on base over the last 10 games while scoring just 3.4 runs per contest. "I like having him in the lineup," Hinch said. "His contact rate is really good. His speed is excellent. He adds a dimension to our lineup that we don't have a lot of and that gets him into the lineup. The only way I could do it with the configuration today was in short." Straw only started playing shortstop this year in the minors and is building up comfort and instincts at the position. With Carlos Correa (ribs) out until after the All-Star break, Straw may get a few more opportunities this coming week, though Alex Bregman is presumed to be the primary fill-in for Correa.