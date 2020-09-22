site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Myles Straw: Starts for Springer
RotoWire Staff
Straw started in center field and went 0-for-4 in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Mariners.
Straw got the start in place of a resting George Springer, who according to Statcast data was a high risk for injury. Springer is expected to finish out the season in center field.
