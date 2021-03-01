Straw started in center field, batted leadoff and went 2-for-2 in Sunday's spring game against the Marlins.

Straw's audition to take over center field in the wake of George Springer's departure got off to a good start. He's worked extensively during the offseason on altering his swing plane, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, which he feels has come along this spring. "That's one of the biggest things for me," Straw said. "Even in practice, whether in the cage or live BPs, it's starting to feel a lot better." As for being the team's leadoff hitter, Straw's shown good on-base ability in the minors (.394 OBP) but struggled in that area during 2020, when he slashed .207/.244/.256 in 33 games.