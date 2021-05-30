Straw, who was thrown out while attempting to steal Friday, has been caught four times in nine attempts in 2021.

Friday's caught-stealing was the third consecutive for Straw, who has not stolen a base during the month of May. As such, manager Dusty Baker wants him to consider changes to his baserunning strategies, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. "To me, his jumps are good, but I think I've been talking to him about getting another step, another step on your lead," Baker said. "If you're getting back to first base too easily, or you never get picked off, that means your lead isn't large enough." Straw, who had two hits in Saturday's loss to San Diego but did not attempt a steal, set a preseason goal to swipe 50 bags.